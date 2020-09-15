County considers additional elections hire

The Hays County Commissioners Court may hire an additional position to help oversee the elections department with regards to administration.

The item was suggested after Hays County resident Sam Brannon brought forward a concern that some ballots were not properly recounted and documented in the 2016 election.

During Tuesday's meeting, Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson assured the court that all procedures are properly followed and records were available.

The potential position will be discussed further in the Sept. 22 commissioners court meeting under the final budget discussion.

The commissioners also voted to renew an inmate outsourcing contract with Caldwell County and agreed to an increased rate from $50 to $55 per inmate per night with Burnet County.

They voted to approve an amendment extending the health services agreement with Wellpath, LLC for the Juvenile Detention Facility for an additional year with a 4% increase.

The commissioners also approved a funding agreement between Hays County and the City of Kyle to accept the City of Kyle’s $100,000 contribution towards the Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) assisting small businesses affected by the coronavirus economic fallout.

As of Aug. 27, 18 Hays County businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures have received ECAP funding.

In other business, the commissioners voted to create a Hays County Onion Creek Watershed Technical Group that would create floodplain information so that communities have the best available data and tools to manage floodplains and to plan and implement flood risk reduction projects.

The Onion Creek Watershed spans 110,000 acres within Hays County. The technical group will be made of representatives of all cities in the incorporated area of Hays County to advise Travis County and will work together on developing new regulations, proposing new projects and reviewing the floodplain within the watershed.