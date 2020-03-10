County considers expanding veterans services

New counseling services for veterans and their families may soon be available through Hays County Treatment Court.

Mental healthcare for veterans has been growing countywide as Hays County Veteran Services Office also began offering counseling services for veterans and their families Feb. 28.

The Hays County Courthouse offers counseling services through the Austin Vet Center for combat veterans and veterans who are survivors of military sexual trauma and through the Samaritan Center for all veterans and their families.

“This service broadens our ability to help veterans by offering a licensed clinical social worker to help veterans and their families with a wide range of issues they might be facing,” said Hays County Veterans Service Officer Jude Prather.

This new service has already served two veterans in its first week open. It comes ahead of another counseling service for veterans to be discussed at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court Meeting. Item 27 would approve an agreement between the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Restorative Pathways, LLC to provide counseling services to veterans and their families.

The Veterans Treatment Court is a 1-2 year drug and mental health treatment program focused on accountability and promotes sobriety, recovery, and stability for veterans and active duty military who have committed misdemeanors. The court’s role is to provide resources and structure that diverts them from the traditional criminal justice system and treats the disabilities that are a result of military service.

Restorative Pathways, LLC offers counseling services to veterans and their families as well as substance abuse group counseling out of Garden Ridge, Texas.

Veterans and families seeking counseling should call the Veteran’s Service Office at 512-392-8387 to make an appointment.