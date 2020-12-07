County considers extending disaster declaration

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider a continuation of the Local Disaster Declaration before it expires on Dec. 15.

The declaration was originally proclaimed by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra on March 15, 2020 and was extended twice before on July 14 and Sept. 15.

During Tuesday's meeting, The commissioners will also discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Infinite Recovery related to treatment services for veterans. Grant funds would be used for the expenses.

Infinite Recovery assesses referred clients and makes appropriate recommendations to include evaluations, detox, residential treatment, aftercare and intensive outpatient treatment.

In other business, the commissioners will appoint a Hays County representative to serve on the Core 4 Policy Group to replace the Hays County position currently filled by Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe.

In late February, the county executed an MOU with the City of San Marcos, Texas State University and the San Marcos Consolidated ISD for the creation and joint funding of a youth services director to administer youth services and programs on behalf of and for the mutual benefit of all parties or what is now known as the "Core Four." The Core Four Policy Group meets quarterly after the initial start up to review information from the Core Four Task Group and the direction and progress that the group and Youth Services Director have taken.

The commissioners will also discuss executing an Interlocal Agreement for Operations and Maintenance of the Combined Emergency Communications Center between Hays County, the City of Kyle, the City of Buda, and Texas State University for combined emergency communication services.

This agreement is meant to provide for the organizational structure and funding for operation and maintenance of a Combined Emergency Communications Center (CECC) which will include the Hays County Emergency Communications Department, City of Kyle Emergency Communication Department, Emergency Communication Services for the City of Buda Police Department, Texas State University Emergency Communications Department, and associated systems, all to be fully or partially located in the CECC, within the Hays County Public Safety Facility in San Marcos.

The commissioners will also discuss a contract amendment to the Contract between Hays County and HNTB Corporation on the Extension of White Wing Trail project as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program.

The contract amendment would increase the contract compensation cap by $35,000 from $465,000 to $500,000. This will allow for the inclusion of eight future development driveways into the final design.

The commissioners will also vote on approving the reappointment of Commissioner Lon Shell to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 5 (Downtown) Board of Directors for a two-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, as his current term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

Hays County Commissioners Court will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 24 in the Hays County Courthouse, Room 301 — 111 E. San Antonio St.

Residents who want to speak during public comment can submit a participation/witness form to the County Clerk before the meeting begins.