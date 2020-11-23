County considers more COVID funding for schools

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider dedicating more funding to assist independent school districts with mental health resources, related to the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday's meeting.

“Social distancing and school closures during the COVID19 pandemic can worsen existing mental health problems in adolescents and increases the risk of future mental health issues ... closure of schools and limited resources during the COVID-19 pandemic has minimized the protective layer of school-based mental health support,” wrote Commissioner Walt Smith.

Smith has a history of advocating for mental health support for youth and requested the item to discuss the mental health needs for each school district within Hays County.

There will also be a discussion about the next steps for the Hays County Parks and Open Spaces Plan after the passing of the Proposition A in the November 2020 General Election.

Prop A passed with nearly 70% of voters in favor.

Next steps may include reconstitution of Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Commission (POSAC), prioritization of projects, or decisions to create an RFQ for Bond Program Management, and or negotiate agreements with entities proposing Parks & Open Space projects.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will hold a public hearing about the amount of the mandatory payments required of all local hospitals in fiscal year (FY) 2021 pursuant to the County Health Care Provider Participation Program and how the revenue derived from those payments is to be spent.

Hays County participates in a County Health Care Provider Participation Program authorized by HB 3175. A County Health Care Provider Participation Program authorizes a county to collect a mandatory payment from each institutional health care provider located in the county to be deposited in a local provider participation fund established by the county. Money in the fund may be used by the county to fund certain intergovernmental transfers and indigent care programs.

In other business, the County Judge may execute a $197K contract amendment with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for software and implementation for Process as budgeted in the FY21 budget.

The software program is a complete Civil Service software solution that will allow Constables to work more productively, efficiently and safely by receiving and sending the most up to date information.

The commissioners will also appoint two Hays County representatives to serve on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 2 Blanco Vista Board of Directors.

They will also discuss a modification to the agreement with LJA Engineering, Inc. for FM 110 (IH35 at Yarrington Road to SH80) North project as part of the Hays County/TxDOT Partnership Program which will increase the compensation cap by $105K from $3.095 million to $3.2 million.

Hays County Commissioners Court will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 24 in the Hays County Courthouse, Room 301 — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in San Marcos.

Residents who want to speak during public comment can submit a participation/witness form to the County Clerk before the meeting begins.