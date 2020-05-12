County COVID-19 funding totals $300K

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will deliver an update regarding the Local Disaster Declaration and COVID-19 during the Commissioners Court Meeting Tuesday.

The court will amend the budget to accept an additional $154,794 from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the FY2020 COVID-19 Crisis CoAg Grant. The additional funding brings the grant total to $305,633 to be spend on temporary personnel, sanitation equipment, PPE supplies and other expenses related to COVID-19 recovery and response.

The county is set to purchase an Advance Ozogation/Hydroxyl Misting System to sanitize county buildings.

In other business, the commissioners will consider ratifying the renewal grant application to the Texas Indigent Defence Commission (TIDC) for the Indigent Defence Coordinator project, which funds the position of the Indigent Defense Coordinator. The grant application is for $77,292 and the county will match at 33% for $25,761.

The Indigent Defence Coordinator assists with the county’s attorney appointment process for indigent offenders and provides documentation that the court is in compliance with the Fair Defence Act. They also reduce administrative time that judges devote to indigent defence activities and can enhance processes for nondiscriminatory appointment practices.

They will also authorize the revised grant award from the TIDC for $6,105 totalling $67,446.

Hays County’s contract for the Law Enforcement In-Car System and Body Worn Camera-Taser Program is up for discussion and authorization to roll out and replace the original equipment purchased in 2016 and 2017 with upgraded equipment. The new five year contract with Axon would cost $2.6 Million.

The court also plans to consider making an interlocal agreement between Hays County, the City of Dripping Springs, the Dripping Springs Independent School District and the Dripping Springs Community Library District, for planning the Town Center Project.