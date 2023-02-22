County health department invites residents to community visioning session

The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) invites the public to attend a community visioning session at the San Marcos Public Library on Wednesday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Hosted by the HCLHD and Initium Health, the session is a part of the Community Health Assessment currently being conducted to understand local health trends.

According to HCLHD Director Tammy Crumley, the session offers local county residents to have a voice and be part of the conversation.

“We want our residents to be part of shaping our health outcomes in the county for years to come,” she said. “Participants will discuss how they view health and offer ideas for making things better for all county residents.”

The community visioning session represents the consensus of all neighborhoods, ages, and interest groups across the community on what a healthy Hays County should look and feel like. The input gathered will help Initium develop a vision statement for how to address areas for improvement.

“Every voice matters and will be heard at this session,” said Matthew R. Gonzales, Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager for HCLHD. “We want to get a comprehensive view of the state of health in the county, and the best way for that to happen is if people come out to this event.”

He added, “Help us create a vision that works for Hays County.”

The visioning session will be held in meeting room B (105) at the San Marcos Public Library, located at 625 E Hopkins St.

Individuals can also visit www. healthyhays.org to share their thoughts on health in Hays County.