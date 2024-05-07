County to host open house for new Cape's Pond Park project

As a part of the 2020 Parks & Open Spaces Bond Package, Hays County is developing a plan for the future design of Cape’s Pond Park. This is the first open house for the development of the Plan and an opportunity for the public to provide input on potential park amenities and programmatic park elements. The open house will be an in-person format for participants to come and go as they please. Materials shared at the open house will be available online and a survey will be available for participants to provide their feedback.

Situated near the San Marcos River just east of I-35 in San Marcos, Texas, Cape’s Pond Park is a 28.7-acre property that includes a 5.8-acre pond.

Hays County acquired the land in 2020 through a 2018 transportation bond and the acquisition was originally intended to provide multi-modal connectivity throughout San Marcos, including the local trail systems.

The project's scope expanded after the County met with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which operates a fish hatchery next to Capes Pond Park, and the project shifted to include TPWD’s ‘Neighborhood Fishin’ program, which encourages families to engage in fishing by allowing children 16 and under to fish for free.

Today, the county is working to develop a Conceptual Park Plan in collaboration with the San Marcos community. This collaboration enables Cape’s Pond Park to offer inclusive activities and amenities that reflect the desires and needs of the local community with a welcoming space to enjoy the natural landscape and water features.

Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe encourages the public to visit the Open House and share their input so that Cape’s Pond Park can be an inclusive and well-rounded natural resource for the San Marcos community. Visit www. haysparksbond.com/capespond-openhouse to learn more and share your input.