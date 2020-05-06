County to host two free testing sites

Hays County will host two free COVID-19 testing locations on May 10.

Testing will take place by appointment at sites in Wimberley and Dripping Springs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. provided by a partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Army National Guard.

Specific locations for the site will be shared with residents who register, go through a health screening and receive an appointment. Residents must be screened in advance and can only be tested if they receive an appointment.

Hays County will provide the registration website and phone number on the county’s website, Facebook and Twitter, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

“We are pleased to bring free COVID-19 testing to our residents,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “We have been working diligently to expand testing overall in the county. We chose these sites in Wimberley and Dripping Springs to ensure residents in those areas have the opportunity to be tested.”

According to Hays County Local Health Department Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, “The health screening will check for symptoms, including fever/chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and nasal congestion.”

Dripping Springs and Wimberley were chosen following a discussion among Hays County commissioners during last Tuesday’s meeting. Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith said indigent and uninsured residents on the western side of the county can utilize this option.

“We have been able to coordinate testing sites up and down the (Interstate 35) corridor, in Buda, Kyle and San Marcos,” Smith said. “The one-day testing sites in Dripping Springs and Wimberley will fulfill a need that hasn’t previously been available.”

Testing at the two sites will be conducted by the Texas Army National Guard.

“Gov. (Greg) Abbott authorized the use of the Texas National Guard troops for this testing, which is occurring at locations around the state,” said Tammy Crumley, director of Countywide Services for Hays County. “We don’t want anyone to be alarmed at seeing uniformed military personnel in their city.”

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in other parts of Hays County, all of which require a health screening and an appointment, are on the county’s official website.