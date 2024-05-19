County hosts successful tire collection event

The Hays County Environmental Task Force led by the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), held a Tire Collection Event on May 4.

According to Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins, volunteers from various Hays County departments collected more than 1,000 used tires to help keep the county clean.

“The effort to make Hays County a cleaner, safer home for all of us begins with small steps,” said Higgins. 'This has been a learning experience for all of us in the DA’s Office. The lesson I have taken from this event is that even a seemingly trivial things like collecting discarded tires has a real effect on the quality of life for the residents of Hays County. More than 1,000 tires are now headed for recycling and other new uses, and our beautiful county is now that much more beautiful. It’s nice to know that mosquitoes have a thousand fewer places to hatch, too.”

Higgins gave special thanks to the volunteers from the Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Transportation Department, Health Department, Recycling Department, Development Services Department, Kyle Police Department and the city of Kyle and the residents of Hays County who properly disposed of their tires.

“I am very proud of the volunteers who donated a Saturday of labor, and especially proud of the work of the Hays County Environmental Task Force for putting together the event and making sure it was a success,” said Higgins.