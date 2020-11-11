County hosts virtual open house for Hillside Terrace Improvements

Hays County invites residents to a virtual open house for the Hillside Terrace Improvements Projects.

The public can learn more about what the county is planning for improvements to Hillside Terrace to improve mobility, safety and connectivity from Nov. 9 to Nov. 24 at http://www.hillsideterraceimprovements.com. The project team is also available for appointments, by phone or in-person on Nov. 19.

“Hillside Terrace is an important roadway in Hays County,” Hays County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Mark Jones said. “Reconstructing and widening the road will provide a safe and effective connection that will meet the needs of the growing community.”

The online open house, managed by contractor HNTB, will allow area residents and stakeholders to share input on the proposed improvements to Hillside Terrace, which include reconstruction and widening of Hillside Terrace as a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Interstate 35 to Old Goforth Road, reconstructing and widening of Hillside Terrace with 5-foot shoulders from Old Goforth Road to FM 2001, intersection improvements to Hillside Terrace at I-35 and Old Goforth Road and improvements to Old Goforth Road to improve connectivity from Buda to Hillside Terrace.

Virtual Open House materials are available on the project webpage and include a video presentation and online comment form, available through Nov. 24. Those who would like to make an appointment with the project team or request printed materials may contact 512-400-4297 or info@hillsideterraceimprovements.com.

Comments may be submitted via the online comment form, as well as by email, mail, voicemail, or text. Comments submitted by mail may be sent to Hillside Terrace Improvements, P.O. Box 5459, Austin, Texas 78763.

Questions and comments are welcome any time, but to be included in the official record of the Open House, they must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 24.

For more information, visit http://www.hillsideterraceimprovements.com.