County marriage licenses are now available online

Hays County residents can now apply for and receive a marriage license faster and more easily. The Hays County Clerk’s Office recently implemented the Gov-OS Remote Marriage License Issuance program, allowing those who may not be able to visit the clerk’s office in person to apply remotely for a license. Couples who complete the process are considered to have appeared before the court “We are very excited to offer this new program for our Hays County residents,” said County Clerk Elaine Cárdenas. “Serving our customers is at the core of every decision we make.”

Couples who use this program will have access to multiple features including remote meeting facilitation and scheduling, electronic uploading of supporting documentation and marriage application electronic signatures. The program is certified by the Texas Office of Court Administration following S.B. 907. Texas Senate Bill 907 authorizes Texas counties to move the process of obtaining a marriage license fully online.

Hays County is the second Texas county to utilize this system. Tarrant County launched this GovOS system in 2022.

“We are proud to be one of the first counties utilizing this program,” said Roxanne Rodriguez, Chief Deputy – Records Division. “GovOS will make the marriage license process easier for our residents.”

Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist local governments amid closures, the Remote Marriage License Issuance System is now used in three states.

The program is open to all Hays County residents, but it can also be used by people from other counties and states.

To apply for a remote marriage license for Hays County, visit the county lerk’s webpage: hayscountytx. seamlessdocs.com/ng/fa/CO23031000417293713.

To learn more about the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System, visit govos.com/texas-remote- marriage/.