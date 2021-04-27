County opens after hours vaccine clinic

Hays County will host an after hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Friday April 30.

Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra announced the new walk-up vaccine clinic that will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sinai Pentecostal Church.

The new hours are intended to serve residents who work during the day and can’t attend the normal hours of vaccine clinics.

The commissioners approved the extension of the Local Disaster Declaration for the fifth time, which will now expire on July 13, 2021. The declaration was originally proclaimed March 15, 2020.

In other business, the Sheriff's Office was authorized to use salary savings to fund a position associated with Mental Health Crisis outreach from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The Mobile Crisis Outreach Liaison responds with law enforcement for people in crisis.

This position was previously funded through a grant award through the Office of Governor (OOG) Criminal Justice Division; the grant extension was not approved by the OOG, however another grant application might fund the position starting Oct. 1, 2021 if approved.

The commissioners approved the conversion of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Liaison from a grant-funded position to the Sheriff’s Office operating budget to maintain continuity with the program and its services.

The commissioners also approved the acceptance of a donation of 96 units of Narcan Naloxone HCSI Spray from Adapt Pharma, valued at $7,200.

“I can’t imagine we would not want our officers equipped with something like this, that could help someone potentially save lives and bring a solution to a problem,” said Commissioner Lon Shell.

The items will be distributed to patrol for the treatment of an opioid emergency or overdose.

The commissioners also voted to create a Combined Emergency Communication Center (CECC) Director position, to manage the day-to-day operations of the Hays Combined Emergency Communications Center. The CECC Director would be a shared employee that reports directly to the CECC Executive Board.

The commissioners later approved a resolution of no objection for a residential project’s tax credit application to be submitted to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The proposed affordable housing development project would be located South of the intersection at Center Point Road and Center Point Court within the City of San Marcos extraterritorial jurisdiction in Hays County.