County prepares for hurricane evacuees

Hays County is expecting 900 to 1,200 evacuees from Brazoria County as a result of incoming Hurricane Laura, if the county evacuates.

Hays County Emergency Management is working with Travis and Williamson counties to prepare for the potential evacuees and will utilize locations in both counties to stage and shelter evacuees.

The new round of Texas Department of Emergency Management testing is underway in Kyle and at San Marcos High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They tested 92 in Kyle Monday and 69 in San Marcos, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos.

After three weeks of discussions, Hays County Commissioners Court will not be adding additional polling locations at this time. The commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday against adding the Recreation Center at Texas State University for Election Day, which was recommended by the Citizens Election Advisory Commission.

The sole campus polling location will be at the Performing Arts Center, a location that was described as inconvenient by students who have been accustomed to voting at the LBJ Student Center. The student center could not be used due to COVID-19 arrangements.

Commissioners Walt Smith, Lon Shell, and Mark Jones voted against the motion but advocated for additional polling locations in all precincts, especially more rural areas and areas that serve high volumes of voters.

As the dry conditions persist, so does the burn ban issued July 21. Now, agricultural businesses can get permission from the Hays County Fire Marshal's Office to burn when conditions are good.

There will also be a prescribed burn Thursday held by Texas Parks and Wildlife on 2 acres of land just East of Dripping Springs. Residents can expect to see smoke in that area.

The commissioners approved the County Feral Hog Abatement Grant to encourage counties across Texas to make an effort to reduce the number of feral hogs and the damage caused by them. This means Hays County will work with cooperating counties including Caldwell and Guadalupe on this project, totaling $7,500.