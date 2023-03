One-quarter of the World’s population is infected with Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (TB), and in 2021 some 10.6 million people became sick with TB disease. It was an increase of 4.5% in 2020, until 2021 TB was the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and now falls to second behind COVID-19.

The county proclaimed March 24 as World TB Day.

Photo provided by Hays County