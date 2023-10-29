County proclaims Oct. 24 as day to honor Michael Hernandez

The Hays County Commissioners Court honored one of the community’s favorite son’s by proclaiming Oct. 24 as Michael Hernandez Day of Service.

The proclamation was read at the regularly scheduled meeting this past Tuesday.

Hernandez is known for his unwavering commitment to helping the Veterans of Hays County receive the resources that those that fight for our freedoms deserve, according to many who were present at the reading of the proclamation.

He will be leaving the county, where he has been working as Hays County Assistant Veterans Service Officer, and starting a position as Williamson County's veterans service officer.

“It’s really an honor and a privilege to serve the community, especially Hays County,” Hernandez said. “A lot of lessons. A lot of failures. A lot of successes that I’m going to take with me.”

Hays County Veterans Service Officer Jude Prather said he felt conflicting feelings.

“Proud that you spent your time and talents here in Hays County, but also sad to see you go,” Prather said through tears. “The fire and the cause to want to serve your fellow brothers and sisters, I saw it in you. It sparked a relationship, and you’re more than a colleague [and] a friend, you're a brother.”

Hernandez was born in San Marcos and was a Rattler that graduated from San Marcos High School.

“Finally receiving his grandfather's approval to join the military. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008. Michael attended the army infantry at Fort Benning, Georgia and completed army medic training in 2008,” The proclamation stated.

He was assigned to the First Armored Division 137.

“Which has a history and long tradition of aggressiveness stretching from World War II to the Gulf War. Michael was assigned to Charlie Company–Second Platoon as their line medic and deployed to northern Iraq to support Operation Iraqi Freedom for almost a year,” the proclamation stated. “During his deployment Michael received the Combat Medic Badge for providing care to fellow soldiers while engaging with the enemy insurgents.”

He retired from the army in 2013.

“With encouragement and support from his wife Jennifer, Michael attended the Texas State University where he obtained a bachelor of science in sociology in 2019,” the proclamation stated. “While in school, Michael was an active member of the student veteran community joining the Hays County Veterans Service Office as a work-study intern.”

Michael received the Seguin Gazette’s Citizen of the Year Award due to his advocacy within the Veteran community,”adding that he recently obtained additional National Veterans Affair accreditations, only received by approximately 1,700 others. In addition to fighting for veterans, he is also an advocate for mental health, and is certified as a suicide first responder.

“[He] has reignited the services provided [by] the Samaritan Center and the Austin V.A. Vet’s Center bringing a counselor from each organization to the Hays County Courthouse to provide in-person mental health services to the Veterans and their families,” the proclamation stated. “In 2023, he created a partnership with the Veterans Affair HUD - V.A.S.H. Department in Hays County, which now provides housing vouchers for eligible homeless veterans in the Hays County Community.”

Learn more about the Veterans Service office here hayscountytx.com/ departments/veteran-services/.