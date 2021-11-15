County program to host workshops focused on clean waterways

Clean water is vital to the community and ecosystem’s health. Without clean water, environmental and economic factors would suffer. With the assistance of a countywide program, ​two workshops will be offered for Hays County residents in relation to clean waterways.

The Hays County Development Services team will host its annual Stormwater and MS4 Program workshops on Nov. 18 and 19. The main focus of the workshops will be keeping local waterways clean.

The Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System is aimed toward regulating stormwater runoff and keeping it clean before it hits rivers and lakes.

During the workshops, attendees can expect to learn about stormwater uses and environmental protections for waterways. Individuals will also get the chance to ask staff questions about the Stormwater and MS4 program during a Q&A.

To help further educate the public about the program goals, Development Services adopted the tagline, “No pollution is the clean water solution!”

Hays County is subject to the requirements of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) General Permit No. TXR0400000 which sets the requirements and conditions for stormwater discharges from a small MS4 to surface waters in the state.

The Nov. 18 event will be geared towards the general public, while the Nov. 19 workshop is aimed at contractors and engineers. While that conversation will be focused on technical issues, the public is still welcome to attend.

The workshops will take place at the Hays County Development Services Office from 9-10 a.m. both days. The office is located at 2171 Yarrington Road in Kyle. Attendees can also enjoy coffee and donuts at the workshops.

For additional information, visit hayscountytx.com/.