County promotes need for organ donations, child abuse awareness throughout month

The Hays County Commissioners Court officially proclaimed April as the month to promote the health and wellbeing of county residents, especially those who may be in line for life-saving transplants and for those who are on the autism spectrum.

During its regular meeting held Tuesday, the court set April 2023 as National Donate Life Month. Speaking before the commissioners on behalf of some of the associations that support organ, eye and tissue donations in the county, Sherman Lemuel Bradshaw said, “14.3 million Texans have registered as organ, eye and tissue donors in the state, and 80 percent of this very county are registered.”

According to Bradshaw, whether a donor’s organs go immediately to someone in need or not, there is a way for the donation to be of use to the community. He said if donated organs are too damaged for life-saving use, the organ is sent along the health pipeline for research “to forward the science of donation.” Donate Life Texas is the name of the registry where the public can sign up to donate and find additional information.

April 2023 was also proclaimed Child Abuse Awareness Month by the commissioners. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center CEO Melissa Rodriguez, attending the meeting and speaking to the court, said that the center runs Roxanne’s House which, according to the organization's website, is a non-residential and child-friendly facility where abused children may come to heal. “Protecting children is paramount in the work that we do at the center. It drives every program that we have, '' Rodriguez said.

The women’s center is sponsoring a fundraiser April 29 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center and Rodriguez urged the public to attend.

“It’s one small way that people can give back to the kids in our community,” Rodriguez said. Executive Director of the Greater San Marcos Youth Council Julia Ramsay New also took time to speak about child abuse awareness.

She said, “Blue is the color to draw awareness to child abuse prevention and neglect,” and she encouraged everyone attending to wear the color sometime this month.

In addition, April is designated as World Autism Awareness Month in the county, based on action taken by the court.

The court highlighted the work done daily by those first responders and law enforcement staff who form the core of the telecommunications network in the county.

Commissioners set the week of April 9 - 15 as National Telecommunicators Week which celebrates those individuals who are on the front lines to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance.

The court was updated on the Tax Incremental Zone (TIR) 1 and 2 in Dripping Springs by David Edwards, zone chair.

He said due to population growth and property value increases, the two zone’s financial status has increased, allowing these areas to consider additional projects.

Keenan Smith, the project manager for TIR 1 and 2, said that they have increased the number of projects underway from three to six.

The projects and locations include the following: improvements on Old Fitzhugh Road, the Civic Center, the historic Stephenson Building, the downtown parking lot, downtown drainage roadways and sidewalks, and downtown restrooms.

The court approved a service agreement with Burgess & Niple, Inc., to provide engineering services in Wimberley to cost no more than $545,000 for the RM 2325 sidewalk project.

This project is “a sidewalk from Danforth Junior High in Wimberley down to 2325 then from 2325 to the HEB at the intersection of 3237 and 2325,” Hays County Commissioner-Precinct 3 Lon Shell said.

The court approved a change order to the Dacy Lane project in Kyle for $764,627.

“This adds an additional sidewalk, and expands the width of the sidewalk from 10 to 12 feet and adds pedestrian lighting,” Hays County Commissioner- Precinct 1 Debbie Ingalsbe said.

“We have entered into an interlocal agreement with the city of Kyle in which they will reimburse us,' she said.

The court approved an advance of $701,000 that will be fully refunded by the Texas Department of Transportation to begin construction on the RM12 intersection at Skyline and Mountain Crest. These intersections are “currently not aligned. It’s a very dangerous intersection at the top of a curve as you head toward Dripping Springs out of the city of Wimberley,” Shell said.

The court approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding which will be disbursed to two groups. The Tommy Dodd Memorial Buyers Group will receive $50,000 in funding to help make up for lost donations during the pandemic.

The court also approved $85,000 of ARPA funding to be given to the Hays County Office of Emergency Services to purchase a Compact Rapid Deployable from FirstNet.

This device, essentially a portable cell tower, will assist during emergency and/or disaster situations by providing “connectivity and continuity of operations in Hays County,” Hays County Director of Emergency Services Mike Jones said.