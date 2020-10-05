County reports 120 COVID-19 recoveries, 14 new cases Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 120 recoveries from COVID-19, 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one new hospital discharge and one hospitalization on Monday.

There are currently 1,171 active coronavirus cases — 106 fewer than Friday — and there have been 5,965 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

The county also reported that there have been 367 active cases over the last 21 days — a 16-case decrease since Friday

There are currently nine county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 346 total hospitalizations with the newly reported hospitalization. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 4,739 residents recover from the disease following the 120 new recoveries tallied Monday.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 27,494 negative tests and there have been 33,459 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 259 active cases — 69 less than Friday — and has had 3,011 total cases as of Monday.

Kyle now has 602 active cases and has had 1,774 total. Buda has recorded 792 total cases and currently has 207 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 103 total cases and has 52 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 99 total cases, including 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 13 active cases and has had 62 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 40 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has six active cases. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has four active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,251 total cases tallied as of Monday.

Nine-hundred-fifty-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-five people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-two residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-forty-five county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 341 are 60-69 years old, 200 are 70-79 years old, 198 are 9 years old or younger and 105 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,117 females and 2,848 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.9% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there have now been 769,303 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 16,033 fatalities and there are 3,318 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 683,700 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 656 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 614 among students and 42 among faculty and staff — as of press time Monday. There are currently 74 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity Monday, the district is reporting two total cases among staff members and students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.