County seeks poll workers for upcoming election

Hays County is always looking for election day and early voting clerks, but there is a special demand for poll workers in the upcoming November election, which is expected to have record turnout.

Election workers operate the polls on election day and during early voting to ensure voters are able to exercise their right to vote in an honest and organized way. They are also seeking bilingual election clerks to ensure assistance can be provided to all voters.

Hays County has historically had election workers of all ages including retirees, professionals, self-employed entrepreneurs and college students, reflecting the region’s highly diverse workforce.

Anyone who is 18 years or older, registered to vote in Hays County, does not hold an elected office, is not employed by an elected official, is not a family member of an elected official on the ballot and can work variable or long hours on election day is eligible to work at a polling place. Residents who apply should enjoy interaction with the public, should have dependable transportation to the election polling locations and should be detail-oriented, able to take direction well and not easily distracted.

Students who are at least 16 years old can apply with the written consent of their school’s principal. This program is designed to provide students with awareness of the electoral process and the rights and responsibilities of voters.

Poll workers are needed starting on Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 for early voting and again on Nov. 3 for election day.

Election workers arrive at the polling place at 6 a.m. on election day and must remain until the polls are closed and results are either called in or transported to election central. Polling places for election day are always open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Early voting hours vary from election to election.

Most election clerks are paid $8 per hour. Opportunities are available during both early voting prior to each election and election day itself. Remote computer training is available for early voting and schools of instruction are held prior to every election day, both at no cost to election workers.

Residents who are interested in working can contact the elections office at 512-393-7310 or print and complete the Poll Worker Application Form at https://hayscountytx.com/download/departments/elections/poll-worker-app-... and mail it to Hays County Elections712 South Stagecoach Trail Suite 1012San Marcos, TX 78666-5999

You can also fax your completed form to 512-878-6699.