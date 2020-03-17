County sheriff calls for Cite and Release to reduce jail overcrowding amidst coronavirus concerns

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler has asked law enforcement agencies to issue citations and warrants rather than making arrests as much as possible in the next 30 days.

Judge Ruben Becerra, Hays Emergency Management Director, and Chief of Staff Alex Villalobos, Hays Emergency Management Coordinator, announced Monday among other precautions the county is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cite and release will directly impact overcrowded jails by limiting new inmates and the spread of the virus.

The update came after a third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Hays County with other test results pending, although the confirmed cases are travel related and not contracted from person to person spreading in the community. The root of cases will directly affect the policy response from our local officials.

“We need law enforcement agencies to practice cite and release as much as possible, issue warrants rather than arrests, requesting that no Class C misdemeanors be arrested and only arrest the most severe cases,” Cutler said.

The sheriff's office has suspended all access to the jail for civilians and visitors and implemented video visitations until further notice. Their new intake procedures will include a hand washing station upon entry and a health assessment for symptoms of the virus before taking them to the hospital or entering the facility. Judge Moore will also be using video magistration until further notice.

The medical department is identifying inmates older than 60 that would be high risk for coronavirus, but the update did not include what they are doing to protect high-risk inmates. They are preparing to make changes in housing schemes that may be necessary if they have a case of COVID-19 present in the jail.

Becerra read letters from state level officials outlining support:

State Senator Judith Zaffrini for District 21 wrote, “Only by communicating and collaborating effectively will we serve the best interest of our mutual constituents. Each of us must lead by example; not act in self interest, but in the public interest. While there is no need to panic or hoard, it is imperative we act responsibly and respectfully.”

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett wrote, “I look forward to personally working with you to be sure we have access to affordable healthcare, availability of testing, test processing, and necessary protective equipment and treatment facilities. Our new sick leave legislation permits the sick and their caregivers to protect themselves and avoid transmissions. Food security provisions will sustain efforts already underway by local school districts to ensure meals get to disadvantaged children. Each of us has a responsibility to do all that we can to slow the spread and protect our communities.”

Becerra called an emergency meeting of the Commissioner’s Court to extend the state of disaster Monday. For county employees, Becerra is suspending all employee work travel unless essential to county operations, working on administrative leave plans with department heads and developing a work from home program.

JR Gonzales, head of the Chamber of Commerce from the Buda area, was tapped to develop a small business task force and a plan to support our small business owners and their employees in a time of uncertain income.

Becerra added that small businesses are the backbone of our country, “We are all very grateful to them and the hard work and time that takes care of us on a daily basis. We are grateful to the federal government for supplying low interest loans and we want to be sure our local businesses and their employees have a clear path to get those funds.”

There will be a meeting of the regional chambers of commerce Tuesday to execute a plan and direct community members on how to access SBA funds as soon as possible.

“Not only are we working with public safety and our correctional facilities and our many different gov officials across the counties, we are also working with our educational centers K12 through college in Hays County to ensure we are taking initiatives to prevent further exposure to COVID-19,” Villlalobos said.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD has suspended normal operations through April 5. The county is working with the Complete Count Committee and other organizations to ensure the many people who depend on the school system for childcare and nutrition will be taken care of.

The county is working with the government and the private sector to secure access to more testing for Hays County Residents.

Becerra said government efforts are working to speed up the process of acquiring tests, however as of now Hays County is not in a place where just anyone can be tested. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your provider to have an assessment over the phone. Healthcare providers will direct you as to whether you need to be tested. Hays is following many standard procedures when determining who should be tested: people with symptoms over 60 years of age and who have immunodeficiencies. If you have been tested by a private provider, be sure your results are reported to Hays County.

Hays County has prohibited public gatherings for 10 or more people. The City of San Marcos has followed by limiting gatherings to 10 people as well. Additionally, the City of San Marcos has also closed all bars within its city limits. But restaurants remain open but are also limited to 10 people with exceptions if the kitchen is in a different room.

“It is not necessary to stockpile,” Villalobos said. “Remember you are taking away items from people who are sick and need them. We want to be sure items are available for people who really need it.”

“Our goal is transparency with facts and to remain calm,” Villalobos added. “We are working diligently with all the other municipalities to support you. Every municipality has been very cooperative and supportive. I have never felt more united than we have right now.”

For more information HaysInformed.com.