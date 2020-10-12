County social service contracts up for approval

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to finalize the county social service agency contracts as they were approved in the FY 2021 budget.

The annual contracts for vital services included in the budget outline the funding which totaled $1.14 million up from $1.12 million last year, as well as the services provided and reporting requirements.

The county will also likely certify that they approved a $13,000 grant for FY 2021 to Combined Community Action, an organization that provides home delivered meals to homebound people that are elderly or have a disability.

In other business, there may be action to accept an additional spending plan for the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) for COVID-19 Response and Recovery efforts.

The commissioners will vote on executing the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) Hays County Indigent Defense Coordinator (IDC) Program grant for $51,531.

Due to the census extension to Dec. 31, the commissioners will vote on extending the grant award to United Way for Greater Austin for the Central Texas 2020 Get-Out-The-Count Efforts.

They will also likely submit an application to the Texas Water Development Board, Flood Infrastructure Fund for the Onion Creek Watershed Study for floodplain and mapping.

There will later be a discussion about supporting a Transportation Development Credit Application to the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) for the Kyle Center Street Union Pacific Railroad Siding Relocation Project.

Tuesday's meeting takes place at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St.

— at 9 a.m.