County solidifies agreements for COVID-19 testing

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved several amendments Tuesday that provide for 1,300 tests to be collected as part of a $150,000 Department of Health Services contract, of which 137 have been used.

Hays County approved actions to execute and amend contracts for 1,300 test samples to be collected at Premier ER & Urgent Care and Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic, and to be tested at Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting.

While testing is occurring at private facilities, testing at the county’s partner sites, are only being conducted at the referral of the Hays County Health Authority or Public Health Department. Referrals are being made in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards to balance need with supply of tests. First responders, medical professionals and people who have come into contact with a vulnerable population are prioritized.

The testing fee for each test with CPL is $70 per test and is not to exceed $91,000 for all 1,300 tests. If cheaper molecular tests are found they can be purchased and used instead.

Turnaround time for test results is said to be between 24 and 48 hours depending on when the test is picked up.

Premier ER & Urgent care gave Hays County a 50% discount on the invoices that were billed from March 13 to April 17, and will be paid with the approved funding. Moving forward they will provide services at no charge to the county other than the $70 lab fee.

The contract with Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic is intended to serve the uninsured, underinsured indigent population.

Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic and Premier ER & Urgent Care are also conducting their own testing aside from the county’s 1,300 tests that can be obtained through a referral from a private medical provider.

County Judge Ruben Becerra said now that molecular tests have been secured, the next step will be to articulate how people who are unemployed and uninsured can get tested and “the other front line,” essential workers, many of which are minimum wage workers.

Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos advocated for getting a broader sample of the population tested in order to make better policy decisions.

While County Grants Administration Executive Director Tammy Crumley reported there were enough tests for those who needed to be tested as dictated by the CDC, Villalobos said he had spoken to some residents who wanted a test and were turned away. He also mentioned doctors were concerned about not having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to conduct the tests they have.

In a discussion of how the county might be able to test more and outside the limited parameters the CDC has dictated, Commissioner Walt Smith said, “While we have those additional tests that aren’t being used today, we don’t have a population that is heavily impacted. We talk about flattening the curve, but we are actually seeing a wave. We are going to have reinfection in the fall. We will have peaks and valleys and we need to be prepared with supplies and tests stockpiled.”

Becerra is continuing to push for more serology testing to make a plan for how to reopen the county and other relief measures like property tax relief.

The county purchased $503.48 worth of PPE eye protective wear and received a donation of 53 face guards and 152 face masks valued at $3,072.95.

In executive session, commissioners discussed the recent pollution of groundwater wells near where Kinder Morgan is drilling to build the Permian Highway Pipeline.

In response, the commissioners rescinded all permits issued by Hays County to Kinder Morgan related to road cuts across and drilling under roadways for the pipeline until Kinder Morgan creates a plan that will prevent further impact to groundwater and surface water. They are also requesting a geology report for each proposed County Road crossing.

All trenching or horizontal drilling will be paused until the court adopts a new policy to be created by county staff that dictates Kinder Morgan to perform ground penetrating radar studies to identify voids, caves and crevices for when karst features are present. The studies will have to be reviewed by Hays County before any permits are activated.

In other business, the Hays County “Because I count, Porque yo cuento” Census promotional art contest has been moved online. The winners will be announced in May.

The county also received an additional $7,500 from United Way for Census promotions; there will be four additional public service announcements.

Hays County encourages parents to immunize children at the appropriate age in recognition of National Infant Immunization Week as 14 preventable deadly diseases are on the rise in the United States as a result of decreased vaccinations in infants.