County supports small businesses at $500K

Hays County looks to offer $500,000 in support of small businesses struggling from COVID-19’s economic impact.

The commissioners declared an emergency and discussed allocating the funding from reserve general funds in a special called Commissioners Court Meeting Friday.

Commissioner Lon Shell said, “We know that there have been some very large impacts, a lot of job losses too.”

The draft Small Business Retention Plan was written by the Greater San Marcos Partnership in conjunction with the COVID-19 task force and chambers of commerce to describe who qualifies and how the funds will be distributed.

Commissioner Walt Smith said, “We know small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy here. We have been very blessed in our county to have had such growth with small businesses. Newer businesses haven’t been around long enough to develop that rainy day fund for longevity and survival and so I think every little bit will help.”

The plan was informed by regional surveys to understand the state of business in Hays County.

Currently the plan qualifies small businesses with fewer than 10 full-time employees or 20 part-time employees. It will potentially offer assistance with rent and utilities and consider offering COVID-19 testing.

Judge Ruben Becerra suggested incorporating testing funds for small business employees as part of a “holistic approach.”

“A lot of people want to go back to work but aren’t because they fear COVID-19,” Becerra said.

In other business, the court declared an emergency to provide financial assistance for various social service agencies: $10,000 for CASA, $10,000 for the Hays County Child Protective Board, $20,000 for the Greater San Marcos Youth Shelter, $20,000 Southside Community Center, $20,000 for Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and $20,000 for Community Action.