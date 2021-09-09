County's Emergency Preparedness Fair set for Saturday in Kyle

In partnership with the Hays County Office of Emergency Services (OES), the City of Kyle is set to host an Emergency Preparedness Fair Saturday.

The Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair will feature vendors, first responder classes, emergency preparedness demonstrations, live music, raffle giveaways and a silent auction.

Citizen training classes include tourniquets techniques, active shooter responses, CPR and standard response protocol. With these classes, OES aims to help area residents be ready for just about any emergency.

“Knowing what to do in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death,” OES Director Mike Jones said. “Being prepared gives people the confidence to help their family and neighbors until first responders arrive. This fair is an excellent way for Hays County residents to learn to be resourceful and prepared for just about anything.”

Additionally, in remembrance of 9/11, there will be a moment of silence followed by the playing of Taps and a Blackhawk helicopter landing beginning at 9:30 a.m. The fair will open at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

“It’ll be a lot of fun and we hope everyone comes out,” Communications Director Samantha Armbruster said.