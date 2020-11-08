Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
County's Low-water Crossing Road Bond Project completed

Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:00am

Hays County completed another project from the 2016 voter-approved road bond. The county, along with contractor Smith Construction, completed the $1.15 million reconstruction of the second low-water crossing in the Chaparral Park subdivision. This work is part of several low-water crossings countywide being addressed with funding from the 2016 Road Bond. The ...

