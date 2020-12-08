Countywide dispatch center moves forward

The Hays County Commissioners Court executed an agreement for a countywide emergency dispatch center in its meeting Tuesday.

The interlocal agreement is for the operations and maintenance of the Combined Emergency Communications Center between Hays County, the City of Kyle, the City of Buda, and Texas State University for combined emergency communication services.

The move will help all emergency service organizations within Hays County to reach residents faster, based on available resources and location rather than by municipality and precinct lines.

The Hays County Commissioners Court also voted to continue the Local Disaster Declaration before it expires on Dec. 15. It will now be in place until at least Feb. 9, 2021.

The declaration was originally proclaimed by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra on March 15, 2020 and was extended twice before on July 14 and Sept. 15.

Also related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider explained that the significant spike in cases is largely due to gatherings over Thanksgiving, but also due to the significant increase in available testing.

Months ago, Hays County was conducting 300-400 tests per week, now they are testing 300-400 people per day.

Schneider also said Hays County will not be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to shorten the quarantine period from 14 to 10 days because Hays County is still seeing significant spreading.

Recoveries have increased as well.

After a proclamation declaring the week to be National Influenza Vaccination week, Schneider urged residents to get a flu vaccination.

“The best way to prevent the flu is to get a vaccination every year,” he said. Despite a widespread myth, the flu vaccine cannot give you the flu, he continued. While it's not 100% effective, it will help you produce antibodies to help you fight off the flu quicker.

“We are working through this, we will get through this unprecedented time,” Schneider said.

Becerra reported a plan to have COVID-19 testing, flu vaccination and PPE distribution available in the same places.

In other business, the commissioners amended the contract between Hays County and HNTB Corporation on the Extension of White Wing Trail project as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program and awarded a contract for Dacy Lane Road Improvements to Jordan Foster Construction, LLC.

Commissioner Mark Jones described the Dacy Lane project as, “a game changer for the east side of 35 through Buda and Kyle.”

They also approved an Memorandum of Understanding between the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Infinite Recovery related to referrals and treatment services for veterans. Grant funds will be used for the expenses.

Infinite Recovery assesses referred clients and makes appropriate recommendations to include evaluations, detox, residential treatment, aftercare and intensive outpatient treatment.

The commissioners appointed Commissioner Walt Smith to take Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe’s place representing Hays County to serve on the Core 4 Policy Group.

The Core 4 Policy Group is the joint effort between the City of San Marcos, Texas State University and the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the creation and joint funding of a youth services director to administer youth services and programs on behalf of all parties. The group meets quarterly to review information from the Core Four Task Group and the direction and progress that the group and Youth Services Director have taken.

The commissioners later approved the reappointment of Commissioner Lon Shell to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 5 (Downtown) Board of Directors for a two-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, as his current term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.