Court to create jobs, fund vaccination fair

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider supporting an interlocal agreement with the city of San Marcos, that would provide additional funding for a back-to-school vaccine fair.

Also on the agenda for the regular meeting set for 9 a.m., today, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, are HVAC services for the Juvenile Detention Center and the creation of a purchasing agent position and a Financial Specialist III position in the county.

The court is set to consider the possibility of an interlocal agreement between the county and the city of San Marcos for a back-to-school vaccine fair on Aug. 5 and from Aug. 7-11.

The fiscal impact would be $10,000. The fair is expected to provide families with an opportunity to receive immunizations for eligible children as part of theTexas Vaccines for Children and Adult Safety Net Program through the Texas Department State Health Services.

The court is agendized to accept a proposal from JM Engineering, LLC for $17,978 for replacement of five HVAC smoke evacuation dampers at the Juvenile Detention Center and amend the budget accordingly.

Malfunctioning dampers do not allow the HVAC system to function properly by controlling airflow in the building resulting in overheating/overcooling and eventually resulting in further maintenance.

An agendized item for the court is consideration of a new Financial Specialist III position in the district clerk’s office effective August 1.

The fiscal impact would be $74,324 annually, and the position would be responsible for bookkeeping duties related to the courts, registry and trust accounts.

Equipment would be needed to support the position including a computer, two monitors, a scanner and a printer.

The court plans to consider the establishment of a board consisting of three district court judges and two commissioners court members in order to appoint a purchasing agent.

Once the board is established, it will coordinate with human resources to develop a job description, a job posting for a period of no less than two weeks, conduct interviews and select a candidate.

After selection, the commissioners court will consider an item to establish a purchasing department including operational budget needs, equipment, positions and office space.

The court plans to amend various portions of the Fiscal Year 2023 quarterly financing report including various departmental operating, special revenue and capital budget projects.

No additional funds will be required as budget amendments are for line item transfers within various departments and special revenue funds.

An agendized item for the court is to consider authorization for an amendment to the courthouse grounds renovation contract to add an additional $6,396.

The funds would go to Diamondback Landscaping & Lawn Care for removal and haul of posts surrounding courthouse grounds as well as filling holes afterward.

According to the published agenda, the court plans to accept delivery of the Fiscal Year 2022 Commissary Internal Audit Examination Report for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Internal Examination and Exit Internal Examination report for the Justice of the Peace Precinct- 5 Office.

The report for the sheriff’s office found that the receipts and disbursements appear to be adequately accounted for and records are properly maintained.

The report for the Justice of the Peace Precinct- 5 Office found that there was not sufficient segregation of duties as a sole clerk did all of the book keeping.

The auditor’s office recommended that the JOP office review current roles and identify areas allowing for adjustment. The court will consider the renewal of a Remote Birth Access contract between Hays County and the Department of State Health Services for access to statewide birth certificates.

The county would use the Texas Electronic Registration Remote System to search DSHS databases, locate data and issue birth certificates to authorized individuals or entities requesting the data.

Another agenda item for the court is the possible approval of an amended list of positions that will be authorized to receive overtime payments in connection to the Hays County Personnel Policy. The court authorized a list of positions eligible for overtime on April 19, 2019, but the sheriff’s office would like to add corrections specialist to that list. According to the office, these positions are required to work extensive hours during staff shortages. The court authorized a contract with Deblin Health for counseling services for clients within the Mental Health Specialty Court. The court will consider a contract amendment that allows for prescription medication coverage for those in need, so the program can be completed successfully.

The court is set to consider the establishment of a contract for a onetime pest control service by the Bug Master for $990. This is for general pest control at the Jacob’s Well Natural Area.

The court has a standing item on the agenda for discussion and possible action related to proposed bills in the 87th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature, and the court could consider adoption of resolution/s regarding the proposed bills. The court could decide to withdraw to executive session for this item.

Staff from the city of San Marcos are also expected to offer a presentation regarding the status of Animal Services.

A series of public hearings are also on the agenda, regarding possible action to establish new stops in the county including a 3-way stop at the intersection of Jennifer and Christopher drives and a 4-way stop at the intersection of Sparrow Lane and Skyview Terrace. stop at the intersection of Skyview Terrace and Green Pastures Road.