Court to discuss for mental health program funding, potential new trails

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to authorize a grant application to the Texas Health and Human Services Community Mental Health Grant Program that would require a $323,068 match, authorize $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to the Youth Service Bureau, execute a letter of support of the Great Springs Project Grant application for possible trails on Hunter Road and authorize an interlocal agreement for the Blanco Cypress Watershed Protection Plan and related new employment position the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to proclaim Dorothy June Paddison as the 2024 Hays Youth Poet.

The court is set to approve and confirm the appointment of Albert Herrera III as a regular full-time Deputy Constable in the Hays County Constable Pct. 1 Office.

The court is set to approve the Cinco de Mayo Menudo Throwdown event to be had on the courthouse grounds, which will include commercial vendors. The event is sponsored by the Hill Country Cook-Off Association.

The court is set to authorize $1,500 in expenditures for a public Easter egg hunt to be held on the courthouse grounds on March 29.

The court is set to authorize the ratification of a $627,132 grant application to the Texas Health and Human Services Community Mental Health Grant Program. These funds would support substance abuse treatment and sober living services for individuals involved in the Mental Health Court. This grant award runs for two fiscal years. There is a matching requirement of 50% of the grant award amount, resulting in a yearly match of $161,534 and a total match of $323,068 over the two-year period.

The court is set to possibly authorize $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be given to the Youth Service Bureau.

The court is set to authorize Commissioner Pct. 3 Lon Shell to execute a letter of support for the Great Springs Project's grant application to the US Economic Development Agency's Planning and Local Technical Assistance Program. The Great Springs Project is submitting a grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration Planning and Local Technical Assistance program. Funds would support a study of Hunter Road to identify opportunities for various trail projects. Funds would also support the design of a trail along Hunter Road.

The court is set to approve a $48,458 payment to AMG Printing & Mailing for the Tax Office related to annual tax statements.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra to execute an interlocal agreement between Hays county, the city of Dripping Springs, the city of Woodcreek, The Watershed Association and the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment for the implementation of the Blanco Cypress Watershed Protection Plan. The parties involved would agree to establish a threeyear pilot program to fund the continued Clean Rivers Program water quality monitoring of Cypress Creek and the Blanco River upstream and downstream of the Wimberley Valley by The Meadows Center, the funding of a Watershed Coordinator position for $43,225 annually for continued implementation of the BCWPP and special studies and planning initiatives to be identified by the Executive Committee and Management Team.

The court is set to authorize the execution of quotes with Axon Enterprise, Inc. related to the Fleet in-car camera system and Body Worn camera, which are set to cost the county $22,990. The equipment is for two new officers in the Constable Pct. 5 Office.

The court is set to authorize the execution of a $4,579 agreement with LeadsOnline to purchase CellHawk, a Cell Phone Mapping & Analysis System, used by the Sheriff's Office for investigative purposes.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx.com/ commissioners-court/ court-video.