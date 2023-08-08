Court to discuss need for pretrial case management software, election security

Hays County Commissioners Court is set to meet today at 9 a.m. On the agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting is the possible purchase of case management software for pretrial services, additional funds for RM 12 safety improvements, the purchase of security cameras for the IT and elections department and a Hays County Historical Commission appointment.

The meeting is open and can be viewed at the third floor of the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio Street in San Marcos or online at https://hayscountytx. com/commissioners- court/court-video/. If you would like to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting you must fill out a blank form at the door of the courtroom and give it to the County Clerk no later than 9 a.m. General comments unrelated to a specific item will be made at the beginning of the meeting, and comments related to a specific item can be made when the item is opened.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, please email your comment to publiccomments@co.hays. tx.us no later than 8 a.m. today, and it will be read aloud at the meeting.

The court is set to possibly approve the appointment of Alex Banbury to replace Jonafa Banbury on the Hays County Historical Commission.

An agendized item for the court is the consideration of contract execution between the county and Corrections Software Solutions for pretrial case management software for the Pretrial Services Department. The fiscal impact is $2,000 and $124 per license from the general fund.

The court is set to possibly authorize the IT and Elections Department to purchase security cameras and a monitoring system from Security One, Inc., for the IT-Elections Building. The camera system installation and equipment would cost $20,868 and the monthly monitoring fee would be $446.

The court is set to possibly authorize a contract amendment for the professional services agreement between the county and Halff Associates for the safety improvements on RM 12 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Mountain Crest Drive in Wimberley. The request is for a compensation cap increase of $10,000 which takes the allotted improvements from $59,995 to $69,995.