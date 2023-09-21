Court honors Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The proclamation stated that the Coahuiltecan people, also known as Hispanic, have lived in Hays County for thousands of years.

“This ancient Indigenous civilization thrived long before the United States and Texas were formed,” the proclamation stated. “Hays County was home to Hispanic families who lived here before its founding, as shown in the first census taken on July 12, 1809, on the El Camino Real de los Tejas.”

The proclamation also stated that those in Hays County are encouraged to reflect on the legacy of the indigenous and Tejano families that have influenced Hays County’s history.

“Tejano families of Hays County have contributed to the rich social fabric, diverse culture and economic success initially as original native people, first settlers, vaqueros, ranch hands and stock raisers,” the proclamation stated. ”Then subsequently through work in cotton fields becoming landowners and building homes, established businesses, churches and cemeteries, and giving of their time and economic resources to build a foundation in the community of Hays County.”

The Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community Chair Gina Alba-Rogers addressed the court. She said that the council is relatively new–founded in 2021.

“I found an 1809 Census that documented the original settlers,” Alba- Rogers said. “We were able to locate 82 original names.”

Those names were read aloud in the court.

She added that she found original land deeds from that time period as well.

For more information on the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community go to https:// www.citc.us/council-1.