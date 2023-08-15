Court to move on approving constitutional amendment election

Hays County Commissioners Court is set to consider approving the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendments Election, the purchase of a $10,009 mower for building maintenance and to execute a letter of interest to the Hill Country Conservancy regarding the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

At its regular meeting at 9 a.m. today, the court is set to discuss and possibly authorize Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra to execute a letter of interest to the Hill Country Conservancy regarding the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The county would like to participate as a partner in the 2023 proposal to the Regional Conservation Partnership Program for up to $25 million in funding for conservation easements in the Colorado and Guadalupe River basin areas of the Texas Hill Country.

The county’s mission is aligned with the objectives of protecting working lands to limit non-agricultural uses.

The court is scheduled to receive an update to the operations and services provided to Hays County by Christus Santa Rosa-San Marcos Interim CEO Anne Pileggi and Christus Trinity Community Clinic Director Kathleen Chomel.

The court will hold a Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Workshop at 11 a.m. with information from Hays County Budget Officer Vickie Dorsett.

The court is set to possibly authorize IT and Election’s Department to purchase and install Networx wireless networking locks system from Rick’s Lock & Key Service, Inc.. The new IT and Elections building needs locks to secure the doors throughout which will cost $10,470.

The court is set to discuss a possible action necessary to to officially call an election to be held Nov. 7 in Hays County, for the purpose of voting on Constitutional Amendments proposed during the recent Texas 88th Legislative Session. Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted between Oct. 23.and Nov. 3.

The amendments that will be on the ballot in November, are: Prop 1–protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management; Prop 2–authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a childcare facility; Prop 3–prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family; Prop 4–to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts; Prop 5–relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy; Prop 6–creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state; Prop 7–providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities; Prop 8–creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects; Prop 9–authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas; Prop 10–authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain; Prop 11–authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities; Prop 12–providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County; Prop 13–to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges; and Prop 14–providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

The court has on its agenda to possibly authorize building maintenance to purchase a new Tiger Cat 61-inch scag mower for $10,009. The current scag is eight years old and has been breaking down regularly, according to court documents.

The court will consider the possible removal of two previous administrations and replace with the current Hays County Treasurer Daphne Tenorio to the Local Government Investment Cooperative, and an inquiry review will be added for the Hays County Auditor Marisol Villareal- Alonzo.

The court is also set to accept the delivery of the Quarterly Audit Reports for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 for these offices: Constable 3, Development Services, Elections, Fire Marshal, Justice of the Peace Pct. 1-1, JOP Pct. 1-2, JOP Pct. 4, JOP Pct. 5, Recycling and Solid Waste Centers and Transportation.