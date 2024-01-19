Court proclaims Jan 2024 as National Blood Donor Month

Though one can hope to never be in a situation in which blood donations are needed, it is a very real possibility for any person. If that day ever arises, it's blood donations from community members that will contribute to a life saved.

In an effort to bolster blood supplies, the Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing Jan. 2024 as National Blood Donor Month, which the court said serves as a reminder of the crucial need for blood donation, at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Hays County Commissioner Michelle Cohen said she wanted the citizens of Hays County to get in the habit of donating blood. She said the Precinct-2 Office will be hosting a blood drive on Feb. 3, located at 5458 FM2770 in Kyle. There will also be one on Jan. 20 at the San Marcos at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 1523 Old Ranch Road 12.

“There’s lots of opportunities to donate. You can go on the We Are Blood website and sign up,” Cohen said. “This is a really important initiative, and I think we should take some time if we can and donate blood.”

Matthew Gonzales, the Hays County Local Health Department manager, said he was grateful to Cohen for sponsoring the agenda item.

“This is part of our efforts as part of the health department to get citizens participating in some health related activity for every month of the year this year,” Gonzales said. “We really want to motivate our residents to participate in healthy activities so that way we can start growing and fostering a healthy community here that involves everybody.”

According to the proclamation, donating blood is a selfless and life-saving gesture, which embodies the spirit of compassion and community .

“During the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations faced unprecedented disruptions,” the proclamation stated. “The disruptions caused by the pandemic underscored the critical importance of maintaining a stable and efficient blood supply to meet the demands of medical facilities and ensure the availability of blood for those in need.”

The proclamation stated that the role of blood donation is critical for supporting life-saving medical treatments and surgeries.

“The steadfast commitment of blood donors, even amidst a global health crisis, demonstrates the unwavering dedication to the well being of our community — highlighting the resilience of our community in overcoming obstacles and the continued need for a robust and reliable blood supply,” the proclamation stated. “The simple act of giving blood is within reach for every able bodied citizen offering an opportunity for individuals to directly impact and improve the health and wellbeing of their fellow community members.”

There are many other dates and locations available. Appointment scheduling may be done at this link: weareblood.org/donate- blood/make-an-appointment