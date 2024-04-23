Court to receive results from homelessness count

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive a presentation by the Homeless Coalition of Hays County regarding the Point in Time Count, to possibly submit a grant application for increased training for the Hays County Mental Health Unit and discuss and possibly approve the county animal ordinance at the regularly scheduled meeting today. The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Soil and Water Stewardship Week, which occurs from April 28 to May 5.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Animal Cruelty Month and National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing May 2024 as National Preservation Month.

The court is set to receive a presentation from the Homeless Coalition of Hays County regarding the results of the 2024 Point in Time Count. The HCHC’s mission is to unite to find and close housing and supportive service gaps in Hays County communities through communication, cooperation, coordination and collaboration. The Hays County Homeless Coalition, as a member of the Balance of State Continuum of Care led by Texas Homeless Network, facilitated the annual PIT Count for Hays County on January 25. The Point in Time Count is held statewide to collect data about temporarily sheltered and unsheltered neighbors. This data is then used to advocate for local and federal funding for community resources and understand trends related to the unhoused.

The court is set to possibly authorize the submission of a grant application to the Department of Justice, Connect and Protect, Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response Program in the amount of $62,250 with a county cash match of $16,598. The Hays County Mental Health Unit would like to expand its mental health expertise by attending local and national conferences dedicated to this topic. By participating in these conferences, deputies will gain valuable information and stay updated on best practices in mental health care. Upon completing the training, these deputies will share their knowledge with other deputies within the Hays County Mental Health Unit.

The court is set to discuss and possibly approve the county animal ordinance.

The court is set to possibly approve the Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest and Downtown Street Faire event to be held on September 28, 2024 on the courthouse grounds, which would include commercial vendors and is sponsored by the Mermaid Society of San Marcos.

The court is set to possibly authorize Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra to approve a proposal from Wolfvalley Buildings in the amount of $49,179 for a portable office space for the Parks Department at Jacob's Well Natural Area. The Parks Department was approved in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to purchase a portable building that would be used as additional office space at Jacob's Well Natural Area. The portable office was not purchased in FY23 due to long manufacturing waits, and the funding was rolled into FY24. The Parks Department has secured three quotes, and the quote from Wolfvalley Buildings was the lowest. The vendor requires a 50% down payment of $24,589 to start the construction of the building. The final 50% will be due at the pre-delivery final walk through.

The court is set to possibly allocate $80,000 of Hays County American Rescue Plan funds to the Riparius Foundation and execute a Recovery Donation Agreement. Donated funds can be used at the recipient's discretion, with the exception of prohibited expenditures as stated in the agreement. The donation agreement will be split between all four Commissioner Precincts revenue loss allocation.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Hays County Judge to procure a credit card for an amount not to exceed $5,000 from the county depository bank. The Office of the Hays County Judge is requesting a Hays County credit card for making purchases, travel reservations and other miscellaneous expenses that would normally be charged to the purchasing department credit card.

The court is set to possibly authorize the acceptance of a $15,098 grant from the Capital Area Council of Governments, Solid Waste Grant Program with a $1,677 county match.The CAPCOG Solid Waste Grant program supports efforts in the CAPCOG region to manage illegal dumping, host community collection events and provide education. Hays County has been awarded funds to host a community tire collection event led by staff from the District Attorney's Office.