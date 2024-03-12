Court is set to review annual Racial Profiling Report, contracts

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Hays County as a Storm Ready county, receive the 2023 Racial Profiling Report from both the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Hays County Constable Pct. 1 Office, renew a $11,772 annual contract for preventative maintenance, possibly execute a third contract amendment for $10,000 for the FM 2001 project, possibly authorize a $150,000 contract amendment for the Centerpoint Rd. project and to increase the compensation cap by $20,000 for mental health services for the County Court at Law Mental Health Speciality Court at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to accept the 2023 Racial Profiling Report and the 2023 Annual Activity Report from the Hays County Sheriff's Office as part of the Sandra Bland Act of 2017 and in compliance with Senate Bill 1074 from the 76th regular session of the Texas Legislature that was amended by House Bill 3389 of the 81st regular session. The department has adopted a detailed written policy on racial profiling. The policy clearly defines acts constituting racial profiling. It strictly prohibits peace officers employed by the Hays County Sheriff's Office from engaging in racial profiling. It implements a process by which an individual may file a complaint with the department. If the individual believes that a peace officer employed by the Hays County Sheriff's Office has engaged in racial profiling with respect to the individual. It provides public education relating to the agency's complaint process. It requires appropriate corrective action to be taken against a peace officer employed by the office who, after an investigation, is shown to have engaged in racial profiling in violation of the Hays County Sheriff's Office policy. It requires collection of information relating to motor vehicle stops in which a warning or citation is issued and to arrests made as a result of those stops, including information relating to the race or ethnicity of the individual detained as well as other information.

The court is set to accept the 2023 Racial Profiling Report from the Hays County Constable Pct. 1 Office as well.

The court is set to adopt a proclamation recognizing Hays County as a Storm Ready county. The proclamation states that the county experiences weather-related disasters, which cause a personal and financial impact. The county has proactively taken steps to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate future weather-related disasters. It further states that the National Weather Service’s WeatherReady Nation Program has acknowledged improvements and efforts to protect the citizens of Hays now that it is qualified as a StormReady community. Hays County Office of Emergency Services encourages all residents, businesses and organizations of Hays County to take advantage of preparedness planning through information available through federal, state and local emergency management, including on HaysInformed.com.

The court is set to authorize County Judge Ruben Becerra to execute the 2024 annual renewal agreement between the county and Johnson Controls, Inc. for $11,772 for the preventative maintenance and repairs of the County's remote access thermostat system.

The court is set to discuss and possibly execute Contract Amendment No. 3 in the amount of $10,000 to the Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and Kimley Horn & Associates, Inc. for the FM 2001 project in pct. 1, as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program. The Contract Amendment increases the contract compensation cap by $10,000.00 from $1,298,000 to $1,308,000. This will allow for the execution of Supplemental #7 to Work Authorization #1, which authorizes FM 2001 Gap Section subsurface utility engineering and utility coordination.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize a $150,000 Contract Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and Quiddity Engineering, LLC for the Centerpoint Road project in pct. 3 as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program. The Contract Amendment increases the contract compensation cap from $700,000.00 to $850,000.00. This will allow for the execution of Work Authorization #2, which authorizes engineering services needed to update and revise the schematic and documents to account for a four-lane railroad overpass and intersection improvements at IH-35 and FM 2349 (Hunter Road).

The court is set to possibly authorize a $20,000 Contract Amendment No. 2 with Deblin Health Concepts & Associates, LLC, which will increase the compensation cap from $25,000 to $45,000 related to mental health services for the County Court at Law Mental Health Speciality Court. Contract Amendment No. 1 added prescription medication coverage, which was approved on July 25, 2023. A Second Amendment is requested to increase the compensation cap due to the recent expansion of the criteria and population the Mental Health Court is serving. This increase is necessary in order to match the service packages needed to support the incoming and currently active Mental Health Court participants, almost all of whom are currently receiving high intensive Level of Care 3 and 4 case management and psychiatry services. There are currently 24 court participants with more scheduled to admit within the next few months.

The court is set to recognize the Hays County Auditor's Office and Hays County Auditor Marisol Villarreal-Alonzo for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx.com/ commissioners-court/ court-video.