Court will discuss court reporter salary increase

The court is set to adopt a National Crime Stopper Month proclamation and a National Blood Donor Month proclamation, discuss and possibly take action to increase three County Court at Law court reporters' salaries, extend a concrete contract with price increases and authorize new plumbing for three juvenile detention cells at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to approve and confirm the appointment of Dustin Slaughter as a regular fulltime Deputy Constable in the Hays County Constable's Pct. 1 Office.

The court will discuss and possibly take action to increase the salary for three County Court at Law Court Reporters. The first has been with the county for five years and is requesting an increase from $91,825 to $109,644. The second has been with the county for one year and has the same salary and is requesting the same increase as the first reporter. The third court reporter has been with the county for less than a year and is requesting an increase from $100,340 to $109,644.

The court is set to approve a project extension with price increases for both Brauntex Materials and Lauren Concrete. The contract is currently set to expire Jan. 27, 2024 and will be extended to Jan. 27, 2025. For delivery area one, the original price on the various types of concrete services per 500 cubic yards was between $100 to $120 and has increased to $118 to $138. For delivery area 2, the original price was between $112 to $132 and has increased to $130 to $150. For delivery area 3, the original price was between $112 to $132 and has increased to $130 to $150.

The court is set to authorize $22,345 for building maintenance to install new plumbing equipment in three juvenile detention cells at the Hays County Government Center. All new plumbing equipment is needed including a water closet, flush valves, faucets, mirrors, miscellaneous piping, fittings and supplies. Funding will come from the building maintenance operating budget.

The court is set to possibly execute a $25,000 professional services agreement between Hays County and AA Forensic Services for Postmortem Toxicology Services and Analysis utilized by the Justice of the Peace Offices when needed. The Justice of the Peace Offices are requesting a waiver to the Purchasing Policy to obtain three quotes because AA Forensic Services is the only company in this area that provides these services.

The court is set to approve $4,000 to fund out-of-state travel for K-9 Deputy John Hoffman and K-9 Deputy Scott Whetstone to attend the National Narcotics Dog Detector Association Conference on March 4 to 8 in Warner Robins, Georgia. The conference would allow Hoffman and Whetstone to train their K-9s on large drug amounts and have access to different training facilities and professional decoys. The deputies will be able to certify their K-9s on patrol and will be able to attend classes, including Emergency Treatment for K-9s due to fentanyl exposure and Hidden Compartments in Vehicles. Funding for registration fees and travel expenses, including hotel and per diem fees, will be paid for out of the Sheriff's Office Continuing Education funds.

The court is set to authorize the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to send a letter of termination, effective June 30, 2024, to Texas State Sports Properties, LLC regarding Hays County's employment recruiting efforts at Texas State athletic events. In FY 2022, the court approved an agreement with Texas State Sports Properties, LLC for employment recruiting efforts. At this time, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Hays County Human Resources Department wish to send a letter of termination.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at hayscountytx.com/ commissioners-court/ court-video.