Crestwood Center will remain open

The Crestwood Center and the separate business adjacent to it, Ranch Road 12 Self Storage, have a tentative green light to stay in operation following mediated negotiations with the city of San Marcos’ Neighborhood Enhancement, which produced a working agreement on the construction of wastewater and sewer repairs.

A letter addressed to UC2, LTD, landlord for the 10 businesses at Crestwood Center, and Holman-Farrar Holdings, LLC, the corporate entity that runs Ranch Road 12 Storage, signed by Greg Carr, director of Neighborhood Enhancement, states: “The City of San Marcos acknowledges that UC2. LTD and Holman-Farrar Holdings, LLC (together the 'parties' or 'property owners') have reached an agreement to provide wastewater extension project ('project') that will provide wastewater services to their respective properties. The parties, through their agreement, assure the City of San Marcos that construction on the project will begin soon. Provided that the property owners continue to maintain the status quo by sufficiently disposing of their wastewater in the manner currently in use, then the City of San Marcos will continue to supply water to the properties.”

Attorney David Sergi, who represents Holman- Farrar Holdings, LLC, said the wording in the letter is consistent with his understanding of the mediated agreement.

He said, “That’s the way I see it.”

In addition, Sergi said that the mediator, retired District Judge Bill Henry, worked tirelessly with the key parties to bring about a successful negotiation.

“I really want to thank Judge Henry” for helping to bring the parties together and facilitating this agreement, Sergi said. Henry is a past president of the Hays County Bar Association and a trained mediator.

“We are so lucky to have him,” Sergi said.

For the businesses that were facing an end of water service by the city on March 31, this announcement of a mediated agreement was the best kind of news.

The Crestwood Center businesses affected by the water services issue are Three Six General, AJ’s Ranch Road Grill, Meadows Insurance Agency, Iglesias Cristiana Vida Nueva, The Pita Shop, Steger’s Chiffonade, Shaolin-Do School of Martial Arts, the Gray Horse Saloon and Studio San Martian.

The Gray Horse Saloon announced that it would close in the face of the water issue, but saying they would leaving a figurative door open pending any possibility that a resolution to the wastewater issue might be forthcoming. Officially, the last night of operation for the saloon was Friday, March 17. No comment from the saloon was received at time of press as to whether any change might occur in the bar owners’ decision to consider reopening the saloon that was packed with customers on its last night.

For the staff at Three Six General, the news of a mediated agreement was welcomed.

Mattison “Matti” Bills, the spokesperson for Three Six General, stated that the announcement was “incredibly moving.”

“We have put so much effort into building our little grocery store to be what it is, while it now supports a staff of over 20 people. We are beyond grateful that it will remain open.”

She added that the retail location “is an important asset to San Marcos in terms of food access, in addition to acting as a central hub to our business outposts in San Antonio and Austin. So much hard work and so many projects are hinged on its existence. This was a very emotional experience for us, and we look forward to restocking our shelves with quality local products, as soon as possible and without hesitation.”