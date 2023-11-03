CT Dispute Resolution Center holds ribbon-cutting

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center with a ribbon-cutting event. The CTDRC provides affordable alternative dispute resolution services for over 500,000 citizens of Hays, Caldwell, Comal and Guadalupe counties. Since 2009, the center has taken a preventative approach to resolving conflict in our area. They seek to use training and community education to resolve conflict before it becomes a judicial or legal case. The Central Texas DRC does mediate cases ordered through the courts, as well as those cases referred by an attorney and initiated by a party in conflict. Pictured are Hays County Commissioner-Precinct 1 Debbie Ingalsbe, CTDRC board members Patty Shafer, Margie Villalpando, Brenda Jardin Holter, Walt Krudop and Walter Wright, Staff members are Bailey Rozas, Randolph Goodman, Martha Joyce, Dana Williams, Oles Family, Henry, Marian, David and Wendy Feigl. Chamber staff are President/CEO Page Michel and Tiffany Quibodeaux, with chamber ambassadors Russell Wittekiend, Jesse Ramos, Dakota Hamilton, Sheila Beck, Daniel Dever, Tiffany Harris and Leo Pozzobon. Photo by Gary Job Corps