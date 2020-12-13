Curative mobile coronavirus testing announces upcoming holiday closures

Curative mobile COVID-19 testing announced holiday closures in observance of Christmas and New Year's. Free COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is still available throughout Hays County. But in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, all Curative mobile testing sites throughout Hays County will be closed on Dec. 24, 25,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!