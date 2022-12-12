Curfew ordinance, San Marcos Code of Ethics amendments back on council docket

Familiar items have returned to the agenda for San Marcos City Councilmembers’ approval this week.

City council will consider approval of Ordinance 2022-98 on the second of two readings, amending the San Marcos City Code by re-adopting Article 3, Curfew, creating curfew hours for minors; removing sections related to establishments and operators; setting out violations and defenses; establishing penalties for the violation thereof; providing for the publication; and declaring an effective date.

Ordinance 2022-92, relating to campaign finance and fundraising, is also slated for approval on the first of two readings Tuesday.

The ordinance would amend the San Marcos Code of Ethics to add a provision for the Ethics Review Commission (ERC) to review Annual Financial Disclosure statements submitted by city staff and require the ERC to periodically review Campaign Finance Reports to determine compliance with individual contribution and aggregate fundraising limits.

The ERC is a seven-member board created “to oversee the application of the City of San Marcos Code of Ethics concerning conflicts of interest, ethical conduct, and financial disclosures of city officials and employees,” according to the City of San Marcos website.

Ordinance 2022-92 was postponed twice, once on Nov. 15 and once on Dec. 6.

The city council’s discussion regarding possible amendments to the land development code to create a new zoning district providing for less intensive uses than currently allowed in Heavy Industrial, Light Industrial, and Heavy Commercial zoning districts was also postponed on Dec. 6

The item, requested by Mayor Jane Hughson, would require the council to look at criteria including but not limited to building height, building size, number of loading docks, and restrictions on where the loading docks are located, before approving zoning applications.

In its effort to clamp down on zoning applications, the city council will consider nominations of up to three of its members to a joint committee with Planning and Zoning Commission members to discuss ZC-22-41, rezoning a 42.51 acre tract of land located at the northwest corner of East McCarty Lane and Leah Avenue from “GC” General Commercial District to “LI” Light Industrial District.

Diane Bernal, development consultant with DB Land Consulting LLC, submitted a zoning application on behalf of WUSD Properties on Oct. 12, which includes plans to build two 10,000 square foot warehouses adjacent to and around the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel Conference Center.

After discussing their concerns at the Dec. 6 city council meeting, the council members voted to defer a decision on the zoning application until after forming a committee to come up with Restricted Covenants and a final recommendation.

There is one public hearing scheduled for this week’s council meeting.

The council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to receive comments for or against Resolution 2022-278R, adopting the ADA Complementary Paratransit Plan (Policy) for the San Marcos Urbanized Area (UZA) for public transportation services and declare an effective date.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Texas Department of Transportation require agencies receiving funds to help support public transportation programs to maintain a compliant ADA paratransit policy, according to the agenda packet.

The San Marcos UZA covers 27 square miles, including parts of Hays, Caldwell, and Guadalupe counties, San Marcos, and Martindale, and services approximately 52,826 people.

There are seven fixed routes, one senior shopper route, an Interurban Express route from San Marcos UZA to the Austin USA, and paratransit offered by the San Marcos Transit System in the San Marcos UZA.

The city council will also hear a staff presentation on the City of San Marcos shuttle service pilot program.

On Nov. 15, the City of San Marcos issued a press release about a new shuttle service pilot program, ‘Get Around Downtown.’

The shuttle service offers rides within the Main Street District, which includes the area bordered by Pat Garrison Street, N CM Allen Pkwy, MLK Drive, and Comanche Street.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s regular meeting takes place at city hall at 630 E. Hopkins St. Residents looking to watch the meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.