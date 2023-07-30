A CUT ABOVE

Local barbers offering haircuts for those in need

tough times over the last four months. Smith is homeless, and an event on Wednesday at Eyes on Me Advanced Barber College helped him find a renewed sense of purpose by providing free haircuts to displaced San Marcos residents.

“Not really having access to something like this for so long, it's very nice,” Smith said. “If you don't have the capabilities, it's an uphill struggle and this is great because I did not have the money for a haircut. Today has been very enjoyable. Never been in a place like this in my life.”

The event follows a recent trend of local barbershops and salons providing free haircuts to homeless people. Eyes On Me Advanced Barber College, located at 242 N. LBJ Drive, is a Texas- based barber school started by Ruby Ibanez, also known as Mr. Eyes on Me. Ibanez gained nationwide attention after offering free haircuts to homeless people in San Antonio in 2016.

The shop is known for its edgy style and unique schooling model where barbers simultaneously receive training while practicing on customers for affordable rates.

Eyes on Me Administrator Julio Juarez said Ibanez’s tradition is a staple of the barbershop’s brand of giving back to the community and offering opportunities to aspiring barbers who are often seeking a fresh start.

“If it's something that you can do, then why not do it,” Juarez said. “A lot of the barbers that come in here, they're really inspired by each other. That really does change the way somebody looks at themselves. It’s really a full circle whenever we can have our students do the same thing.”

Mondo Olivas has been a student at Eyes on Me for eight months. He said he gets sheer satisfaction knowing that his training is helping people see themselves in a new light.

“It feels good after you give someone that experience,” he said. “The face changes after you get out of my chair. They leave smiling and having a good day, and you know that you made them feel better.”

Cherie Wood is a temporarily displaced San Marcos resident. She received a haircut at Eyes on Me accompanied by her dog Peanut. Wood said something as simple as getting a trim is a simple reminder of being grateful for just being alive.

“When a woman gets her haircut, she's changing her life,” Wood said. “You look and you feel better, you know, and you remember you’re still here. It's like new person, new day, fresh start.”

For his haircut, Smith received a cross shaved into the back of his head. He said the symbol keeps him hopeful that others will continue supporting vulnerable populations for building a better tomorrow.

“If people have the ability to help the homeless, I think it would start a better cycle and start taking all the hurt out of the world,” Smith said. “You know, I mean, I understand everybody can't cure everybody’s problems, but one neighbor helping another neighbor could solve a lot of issues.”

A Back-To-School event on Aug. 5 at Southside Community Center, 518 S Guadalupe St., will offer free haircuts from Eyes on Me, food, drinks and donated school supplies for children 14 and under.