Daily Record introduces GET CONNECTED

The recent job market has been a vicious struggle for both employers and employees alike.

Companies are desperately looking for the right employees to continue to produce goods and services, while employees are looking for the right job that will help meet their financial obligations.

Here at the San Marcos Daily Record we think we can help by being the middleman.

Today we’re kicking off a new Job Bank platform called GET CONNECTED. The idea is to bridge the gap between employer and employee helping them find each other.

In this edition, readers will find the GET CONNECTED ad with a few folks looking for employees to fill open positions at their companies. When you see the ad scan the QR code and it will take you to those businesses looking for employees. Click on their ad and it will give you a description of the job and a hyperlink to their website for more information.

We at the Daily Record hope you enjoy the quick and easy way to find a job. Just one more way your local newspaper keeps you CONNECTED.

lwinter @sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @LanceWinter