DAR are chief 'egg stuffers'

The sounds of clicking and laughter filled the air of the Wellington House dining room March 27 as several Daughters of the American Revolution members sat around a table. The mission was simple: fill 500 Easter eggs for the San Marcos Cypress Rehabilitation Center. In turn, the center hosted an Easter egg hunt open to residents, staff, and all family members. In addition to assisting with the center’s goal, members of DAR read to the residents on a weekly basis. Cypress Rehabilitation, located at 1351 Sadler Dr., is a longterm nursing home and rehabilitation center offering specialized services. Their daily activities and social events for residents suited to each resident’s “individual preference.” The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit https:// dar.org/national-society/ become-member/whyjoin] or contact Regent Athena Reiche.