DAR chapter celebrates 100 years

Members of the Captain Thomas Moore Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the San Marcos Public Library’s Local History room to celebrate their 100th anniversary on June 15, enjoying a day of reflection and fellowship.

Since the creation of the chapter in 1923, the focus has been to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism within San Marcos.

One example of community involvement is the yearly awarding of Good Citizen medals and General Defense medals to JROTC and ROTC. Advocates for literacy, the chapter provides donations to public, school and university libraries.

The chapter honors Old Glory every June 14, Flag Day. On June 6, the chapter presented a proclamation to the Hays County Commissioners Court, asking that the week of June 13-19 be known as National Flag Week, countywide.

One of the points of the proclamation asked: “… our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of our community by displaying our American flag at their homes and throughout the county.”

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit https://dar. org/national-society/ become-member/whyjoin] or contact Regent Athena Reiche.