Dark Sky Place of the Year is presented to Wimberley

In an achievement that underscores a local commitment to preserving the natural wonder of the night sky, the city of Wimberley was recently named the Dark Sky Place of the Year by DarkSky International.

This prestigious accolade recognizes the outstanding efforts and dedication of the Wimberley Valley community in protecting and promoting the beauty of the night sky, according to a press release announcing the award.

DarkSky International's annual awards are dedicated to honoring outstanding contributors in the global dark sky movement. Wimberley's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its celestial heritage and illuminating its story has shone bright, earning this distinguished recognition.

In a statement, the representatives of Dark-Sky International noted that the Wimberley Valley community received this designation due to “their enthusiastic and successful efforts to keep the stars shining bright in the Lone Star State. Wimberley is a small river valley community located between two of Texas’ largest and fastest growing cities.

Through education, marketing, and a robust community outreach program, they have built a community that treasures the night sky, further preserving their “little bit of heaven” for generations to come.'

Wimberley Valley's commitment to minimizing light pollution and protecting its breathtaking nightscapes has not only enhanced the quality of life for its residents but also attracted stargazers and nature enthusiasts from far and wide. The relentless efforts of the Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee, the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce, the city of Wimberley, the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department, the city of Woodcreek, local businesses, non-profits, and many dedicated citizens have made the Wimberley Valley a beacon of hope for the preservation of our night skies.

The DarkSky Place of the Year award is a testament to the community's achievements and the positive impact they have made on the dark sky movement.

This recognition reflects the shared vision of all those who have come together to ensure the protection and appreciation of the celestial wonders, the press release stated.