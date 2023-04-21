Dash 4 Donuts aids SMPD

The Dash 4 Donuts Run is a four-mile race benefiting the San Marcos Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

This run will take place Saturday, April 22 starting at 7:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the San Marcos Premium Outlets. A quarter-mile Kids Dash will follow immediately after all the 4-milers return from the Dash 4 Donuts course.

'San Marcos Premium Outlets is excited to host the Dash 4 Donuts race event on property again this year,” said Celena McGuill, director of marketing and business development at San Marcos Premium Outlets. “The center has always been passionate about being a part of the San Marcos community and providing a lively destination for visitors to gather and shop. This will be a fun family event where all ages can participate while giving back to the San Marcos Police Department's Blue Santa Program.'

The Dash 4 Donuts is a “For the Love of Go” race event. To rep a team, find and scan the QR code near the starting line to check in each team member. Once the race starts, the team with the most check-ins wins prizes and bragging rights. It is not necessary to register as a team when registering for the race.

For registration details, a price breakdown and for more information, visit athleteguild.com/running/ san-marcos-tx/2023dash-4-donuts. Volunteers are welcome and needed. All proceeds for this race benefit SMPD’s Blue Santa.