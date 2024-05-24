New Zion Baptist Church, previously First Baptist Church NBC, celebrated the Day of Pentecost Sunday. Top, the choir opened the service with music. There was a full band that played while they sang, including a bass player, guitar player, keyboard player and drummer. Top right, Pastor Colby Cotton sang with the choir and preached along to the music. Middle right, City Manager Stephanie Reyes and Constable David Peterson reacted to the acknowledgment they received for their service to the community along with the other officials. Bottom right, during the sermon, the choir stood to the side of the pulpit with the rest of the band. Left, the Faith in Motion program at the church involves interpretive dance as worship.
Daily Record photos by Shannon West
DAY OF PENTECOST
New Zion Baptist Church, previously First Baptist Church NBC before its recent name change, celebrated the Day of Pentecost on Sunday, and most in the church wore white to commemorate this special day. There were also many public figures in attendance, including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, City Council Member Saul Gonzales, City Council Member Jude Prather, City Manager Stephanie Reyes, Police Chief Stan Standridge, Hays County Constable Pct. 1 David Peterson and Hays County Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe. According to Christianity.com, Pentecost is observed on the seventh Sunday after Easter when, as it goes in the bible, the Holy Spirit filled the church with power and added 3,000 new believers. In Acts 2 of the bible, after Jesus ascended into heaven, his followers were gathered together when the Holy Spirit “filled the whole house where they were sitting.” According to Acts 2:4, each of the people in the room could hear the Galileans speaking in their native tongue, which the Holy Spirit enabled.