New Zion Baptist Church, previously First Baptist Church NBC before its recent name change, celebrated the Day of Pentecost on Sunday, and most in the church wore white to commemorate this special day. There were also many public figures in attendance, including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, City Council Member Saul Gonzales, City Council Member Jude Prather, City Manager Stephanie Reyes, Police Chief Stan Standridge, Hays County Constable Pct. 1 David Peterson and Hays County Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe. According to Christianity.com, Pentecost is observed on the seventh Sunday after Easter when, as it goes in the bible, the Holy Spirit filled the church with power and added 3,000 new believers. In Acts 2 of the bible, after Jesus ascended into heaven, his followers were gathered together when the Holy Spirit “filled the whole house where they were sitting.” According to Acts 2:4, each of the people in the room could hear the Galileans speaking in their native tongue, which the Holy Spirit enabled.