Day proclaimed for local self-made man, philanthropist

Recognizing one of the city's most dedicated residents, in a ceremony at city hall, last week, Aug. 1 was proclaimed “John Navarrette Day” by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson.

Navarrette and his wife Chloe, a local power couple, have worked hard for all that they have earned, and have given a considerable amount back to the community in which they live.

In a telephone interview, Navarrette said the proclamation was a complete surprise to him. He said he was told that it would be a proclamation for the university athletics program, and his shock can be seen in the publicly available video on the city’s website.

“When she mentioned my name I said ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. I thought this was about athletics,” Navarrette said. “I don’t know how they kept that a secret.”

His wife, Chloe Navarrette, whom he refers to as his better seven-eighths, found her own brand of success as a legal assistant at the law office of Tom Garner, and has contributed equally as much to the community.

Navarrette said he and his wife are high school sweethearts from Belton, Texas and came here so his wife could attend the university. He said they got married during her senior year.

“We lived in the only married housing that was on campus back in 1975,” Navarrette said. “That was the old Gary Air Force barracks.” He added that the barracks have since been torn down and are the current location of the athletics offices.

He eventually went to Texas State as well to receive his bachelor of arts in applied sciences with a concentration in human resources but said his educational trajectory was not that of a traditional student. He said his original plan to attend Texas State was foiled when his name was selected in the draft for the Vietnam, War.

“I didn’t have to go because Nixon said he wasn’t sending anybody over the Christmas Holidays,” Navarrette said. “Then he did away with the draft in January.”

At that time, Navarrette started an informal position helping someone who had sustained an injury deliver the phone books, and he said he would do all of the leg work if his injured partner instructed him as to where to go and what to do.

“He went back and told the owner ‘you’re not going to believe this student worker. He did more in two days than we’ve had three guys do in one week,’” Navarrette said, adding that the owner then urged him to put in an application.

He said the company paid for him to take telecommunications courses at Texas A&M, and when they were hiring for an installation and repair management position, he was selected.

“In 1985, the owner came in and said ‘John, don’t you need to finish your degree?’ And I said, ‘Yes sir you’re right, I do,’” Navarrette said, adding that the company paid for him to finish his degree at Texas State, which he completed in 1987 with a 3.95 GPA.

John Navarrette served as regional operations manager of Centurylink Properties in the South Texas district. He held several positions in his steady climb up the Centurylink ladder including Region 6 Manager, District Manager, Area Operations Manager and General Manager. He retired on Sept. 27, 2021 Navarrette served over 20 years as a member of the board of directors for the Texas Telephone Association, and in 2007 he received their highest award, the Neville-Haynes Award.

“The highest award is the Neville-Haynes award. They give that to someone who exemplifies service to the association,” Navarrette said, adding that he received it because he served on so many boards and gave to the TTA political action committee.

Navarrette said he currently serves as the Vice President of the TTA Foundation board of directors, and previously served as board member and treasurer of the Independent Telephone Pioneers Association and on the board of the U.S. Telephone Association.

He has contributed much of his time to numerous nonprofit organizations.

“First I served on the Bobcat Club Board,” Navarrette said. “I had served twice as president on that. That’s a nonprofit, and it’s mainly for scholarships for student athletes.”

He has supported students and student athletes at Texas State University for years, so much so that there is a Navarrette Street on the campus.

“My wife and I don’t have any kids, so our kids are the school district students and the university students, and it’s not just athletics,” Navarrette said. “We give to the Mc-Coy School of Business. We give to the Friends of Fine Arts.”

Other organizations he has been involved in include The San Marcos Manufacturers Association, United Way of Hays County San Marcos Education Foundation, Gary Job Corps Community Relations Council, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, San Marcos Industrial Foundation, American Heart Association of Hays County, Central Texas Medical Center Foundation Board, Christus Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation and San Marcos Economic Development Council.

“Now that I’m retired I can give more of my time,” Navarrette said, adding that he still gives money to these causes but in the past that was his primary form of contribution.

When asked why he is so involved in charity, he joked he’s always looking for a way to get into heaven. He said, on a serious note, he sustained a head injury playing softball which led to a week long hospital stay.

“I had a lot of time to think about what I’m doing and why I’m doing what I’m doing,” Navarrette said, adding that the good Lord put him on this earth to help mankind. “And we were both fortunate enough to be graduates and have very successful careers. … It was time to start giving back.”

He said his awards include San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2005, Price Center Living Legend Award in 2008, Spirit of San Marcos Award 2009, which was awarded to both he and his wife, Texas State University Distinguished Alumni Award, Texas State University Heroes Award and Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. He said he also received an award from the Boy Scouts but couldn’t recall the name.

He added that each award evoked an equal amount of pride.

“Each and every one of them were special in their [own] way, and … highlighted my career,” Navarrette said.