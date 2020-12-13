Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Deadline for COVID-19 financial relief coming soon

Sun, 12/13/2020 - 5:00am

The application deadline for the Hays County COVID-19 Relief Program is quickly approaching on Dec. 22. The program was implemented by Hays County and BR3T to provide assistance with mortgage, rent, and utility payments to residents of Hays County who can show COVID-19 related job loss, job reduction, or inability to ...

