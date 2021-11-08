Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The City of San Marcos will hold its second annual SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade on Nov. 25. Above, a float from last year's virtual event. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

Deadline for shoebox parade submissions set for Wednesday

Mon, 11/08/2021 - 5:42pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Monday, November 8, 2021

The City of San Marcos is inviting all residents, children, families, businesses, civic organizations and nonprofits to participate in the second annual SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade. 

Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade can participate for free by decorating a shoebox with a theme of their choice. Entries can be dropped off at City Hall Complex, 630 E. Hopkins, Building 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday is the final day floats can be submitted for the event.  For guidelines and inspiration, and to fill out the entry form, folks can visit: sanmarcostx.gov/shoebox.  

The SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade will air on the city’s Facebook pages and YouTube channel on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. There will also be an “I Spy” competition during the parade and winners will receive prizes. Those details and forms will be released on social media and the parade event page at a later date.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos

