Deadline for virus financial relief approaching with 2 weeks remaining

The application deadline for the Hays County COVID-19 Relief Program is quickly approaching on Dec. 22.

The program was implemented by Hays County and BR3T to provide assistance with mortgage, rent, and utility payments to residents of Hays County who can show COVID-19-related job loss, job reduction, or inability to work.

“Our community has come together to help those who need it most and I encourage all those who need assistance to apply,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

Using COVID-19 funds, Hays County has partnered with community-based organizations to provide assistance to Hays County residents.

Administered by BR3T and funded by Hays County, awarded funds will range from $500 to $5,000. Grant applications will be evaluated based on need and will be accepted until Dec. 22.

The grant application can be found at https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ or at BR3T.org.